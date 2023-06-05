close

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

Some of the prominent Indian stocks that delivered over 10x total returns over a 5-year rolling period since 2000 include Westlife Foodworld, Bharti Airtel, Adani Total Gas, said the report

Puneet Wadhwa
Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Over half, or 269 stocks, have given over 10-fold (10x) returns in the last two decades, finds a recent report by Goldman Sachs that analysed 10 major markets across emerging and developed markets (EM/DM) that covered 6,700 stocks. The report examined ‘10-baggers’ – stocks that have generated at least 10x total returns within a rolling 5-year period over the past two decades.
Some of the prominent ones that comprise these 269 stocks in the Indian context stocks that delivered over 10x total returns over a 5-year rolling period since 2000 as per Goldman Sachs includes Westlife Foodworld, Bharti Airtel, Adani Total Gas, Patanjali Foods, Larsen & Toubro, BEML, Blue Star, Shree Cement, Lupin, Godrej Industries, Astral, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Petroleum and Deepak Fertilisers.
“These Indian 10-baggers within the NSE 500 baseket are the largest proportion of multibaggers among the 10 markets (versus 30 per cent/20 per cen
First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

