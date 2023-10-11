close
Paper stocks rally; Pakka, TNPL, Star, West Coast, JK Paper zoom up to 20%

The Indian paper industry is poised for growth, with increasing demand driven by population growth, urbanisation, and rising literacy rates.

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
Shares of paper & paper products companies were in focus, zooming up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade on positive outlook. The Indian paper industry is expected to record sustained growth in demand due to rising literacy rates and business activities.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

