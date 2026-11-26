The value of investments through P-notes has risen by ₹14,823 crore since the war in West Asia began in February, according to the latest depository data for August 2026. This came even as FPIs sold a net ₹1.56 trillion worth of Indian assets over the same period. P-note holdings as a share of total FPI assets rose to 2.07 per cent in August, their highest level since April 2024.

The divergence suggests that foreign investors are not necessarily abandoning India but are becoming moreselective about how they access the market.

“The rise in P-note investments, despite overall FPI outflows, suggests that foreign investors are not necessarily losing interest in India but are becoming more cautious about how they participate in the market. P-notes allow them to maintain exposure to Indian equities without directly committing to the FPI registration route. It is more a reflection of investor caution and the desire for flexibility than a definitive sign of renewed foreign investment,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal and Associates.

U R Bhat, market veteran and cofounder and director at Alphaniti Fintech, said P-notes are often used by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment vehicles with shorter-term horizons. Investors may initially take positions through this route before building larger exposures if they see value in staying invested. They may then opt for direct FPI registration when making longer-term commitments.

The market correction following the outbreak of the West Asia war may have encouraged some investors to take selective positions in anticipation of a recovery. “They must have been wetting their feet,” Bhat said.

P-notes, also known as offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) in regulatory parlance, were far more prominent before the global financial crisis. Their value in equity and debt securities exceeded a third of total FPI assets in 2007. Including derivatives held through P-notes, their share of assets under custody reached 55.7 per cent in June that year.

Regulatory tightening subsequently reduced their appeal. In December 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mandated additional disclosures on ultimate beneficial ownership and barred the use of P-notes for derivatives.

Despite these restrictions, the route retains an operational advantage: Investors can gain market exposure without undergoing the full FPI registration process. The registered FPI issuing the notes assumes the regulatory responsibilities, including compliance with applicable know-your-customer (KYC), beneficial ownership and reporting requirements.

The P-note route is considerably more convenient from a procedural perspective, as the investor does not have to independently go through the entire FPI registration process, Chandwani said. She added that the instrument remains subject to regulatory oversight, with the framework seeking to balance ease of access with transparency and accountability.

“I expect the P-note route to remain relevant, particularly while global uncertainties persist. However, its growth will depend on the regulatory environment as much as investor sentiment,” she said. “Sebi is unlikely to compromise on transparency and beneficial ownership disclosures merely to facilitate easier market access. The real question is whether investors eventually regain enough confidence to enter India directly as FPIs or continue to prefer indirect exposure.”