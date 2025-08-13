Paytm stock hits 43-mth high on RBI nod to PPSL; brokerages decode strategy

Paytm share price today
Shares of One97 Communications, the company that operates Paytm, hit a 43-month high of ₹1,171.70 on the BSE today, surging 5 per cent in Wednesday's intraday trade. The rise in Paytm share price came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave an in-principle approval to Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) to operate as an online payment aggregator.
In the past three trading days, Paytm stock has gained 12 per cent, while in the past five weeks, it has soared 31 per cent.
Further, Paytm shares were quoting at their highest level