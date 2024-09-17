Business Standard
Post-Covid: Households shift to equities amid attractive returns

This trend is being amplified by strong returns in the equity markets in recent years, said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report

Photo: Bloomberg

Subrata Panda, Abhishek Kumar
Sep 17 2024

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

This trend is being amplified by strong returns in the equity markets in recent years, said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report.

The data compiled by the brokerage shows the allocation of household assets to equities, MFs, and portfolio management services/alternative investment funds has increased from 15 per cent in 2020 to 25 per cent in 2024.

“While there is (a) clear shift in allocation toward equities (direct and MFs) at the cost of deposits,

