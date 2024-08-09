Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Prospects healthy for Bharat Forge, but stock fully valued too

Bharat Forge's Q1FY25 revenue growth was driven by defence as other segments saw weak demand. Overseas subsidiaries are showing gradual improvement

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). It is seeing strong traction in the Defence sector. It has set up a team to work on advanced EV components. The diversifications have helped reduce cyclicality. 

Bharat Forge’s Q1FY25 revenue growth was driven by defence as other segments saw weak demand. Overseas subsidiaries are showing gradual improvement. The standalone revenue, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,

Also Read

Bharat Forge gains 5% on healthy Q1 operational performance, growth outlook

Copying China's EV model wrong, cautions Bharat Forge's Amit Kalyani

Stocks to Watch, June 19: Bharat Forge, Mrs Bectors, Prestige Estates

Bharat Forge Q4 results: Profit rises 77%, reaches Rs 227.12 crore

Bharat Forge zooms over 9% on Q4 results, promising FY25 outlook

Topics : Bharat Forge Q1 results stock market trading engineering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon