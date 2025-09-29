Structural gains, valuations support medium-term upside for PSU banks

PSU banks (PSBs) are attracting investor attention, with the PSU Bank Index gaining nearly 10 per cent in the past month. Return on assets (RoA) for PSBs climbed to 1 per cent in FY25, while margins are estimated to have risen further in H1FY26, with asset quality remaining stable.

In FY25, sector profitability crossed Rs 1.5 trillion, with PSBs outpacing private banks in credit expansion. Aggregate earnings per share (EPS) for PSBs are expected to grow at mid-teens annually between FY26 and FY28. While near-term net interest margin (NIM) pressure is likely, rising fee income, lower cost ratios and healthy