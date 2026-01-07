Q3 order inflow guidance, investment pick-up key for capital goods cos

Private capex follows consumption with a lag. If consumption strengthens in H2FY26, private capex will pick up by H2FY27. The macro of low inflation and rate cuts is supportive. New technologies like electronics manufacturing, renewable energy or RE storage, solar photovoltaic cells, electric vehicles or EVs, and green hydrogen are focus areas, along with data centres.

New private investments in metals, mining, cement, and oil and gas look unlikely, with these industries operating at around 70-75 per cent capacity utilisation and expansion projects already in progress. Raw material costs for copper, aluminium and zinc have risen, which will impact margins.

Investors will analyse Q3FY26 results, order flow and guidance for signs of a pick-up in private sector investments. Under the circumstances, selective exposure to capital goods seems the best stance.

After an annual growth of 24 per cent over FY19-24, central government capex expenditure moderated to 11 per cent year-on-year in FY25. In H1FY26, central capex grew 40 per cent year-on-year due to the low base of H1FY25. Base effects are normalising in H2FY26. Assuming 8 per cent year-on-year nominal growth in FY27 central capex, the focus may remain infrastructure, RE, and railways infrastructure. Defence allocations could be enhanced by 8-9 per cent, with the capex in the defence budget at about 25-30 per cent (27 per cent in FY26).

Order inflows for most large capital goods companies (excluding L&T) declined year-on-year in Q3FY26. Defence inflows also dropped, though that was influenced by the base effect. The Q3FY26 results may be fairly strong for capital goods, with revenues set to see low double-digit growth, or maybe more if consumer electricals has good performance.

Major capital goods companies (excluding L&T) have cumulative orders worth ₹32,400 crore in Q3FY26, which is down year-on-year. The order inflow was in power generation, transmission and distribution (T&D), and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). Inflows from defence declined 50 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,900 crore due to the base effect of HAL bagging a ₹13,500 crore order in Q3FY25. Capital goods orders rose 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹22,530 crore. Adjusted for the base effect, defence orders rose.

At the company level, ABB India’s revenue may grow 9 per cent year-on-year due to strong execution in the electrification segment. Siemens’ revenue may rise by 12 per cent year-on-year. Thermax and Cummins may see revenue rise by 6 per cent year-on-year. KEI Industries could see a jump of 25-30 per cent in revenue on demand in cables and wires (C&W) and rising copper prices, which have led to price hikes. KEC International’s revenue may grow by the mid-teens year-on-year, due to the transmission and distribution (T&D) business.

In defence, Bharat Dynamics’ revenues may rise 16 per cent year-on-year and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers’ revenue may rise 32 per cent year-on-year, given the inherent lumpy nature of ship delivery. Bharat Electronics and HAL are likely to see high single-digit or low double-digit revenue growth.

The consumer electricals, durables, and electronics segments may see mid-teens year-on-year sales growth in Q3FY26, led by electronics, with room air conditioners (RAC) companies likely to see moderate sequential recovery in Q3. Kaynes Technology may see a big revenue jump of 45-50 per cent and Polycab could also see a 25-30 per cent revenue spike due to cable and wire demand. Dixon and Havells may see low double-digit growth.