close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

RBI-regulated entities interface set for a change with bigger role for SROs

The SRO story has just begun to unfold

Regulation, SRO, self regulatory organisation
Premium

Raghu Mohan
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us
An omnibus framework for self-regulatory organisations (SRO), sector-agnostic at that, is in the works. “SROs can play an important role in strengthening the compliance culture among their members and also provide a consultative platform for policy making,” said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das. Paragraph 28 of the October 6 Monetary Policy Statement is significant – it breathes life into Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement in the Annual Budget for FY23 that financial regulators would be requested “to
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

RBI to issue framework for SRO recognition for regulated entities

Developing best practices

In search of binding ties: Lack of SRO will continue to haunt shadow banks

In letter to govt OTTs pledge self-regulation and responsible creation

Asci Academy launched to foster responsible advertising & self-regulation

Top-flight PSB boards needed for resilience

M-cap of 10 valued firms plunge Rs 1.52 trn; Reliance, TCS biggest laggards

FPIs pull out Rs 12,000 cr from equities so far in Oct; invest Rs 5,700 cr

RBL Bank Q2 results: Net profit increases 46%, aided by rise in core income

Softbank sells 1.09% stake in Zomato worth Rs 1,040 cr via open market

Topics : regulation making Financial reforms NBFCs Banking sector

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesIndia vs New Zealand Live ScoreWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon