Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reading the vital signs: Pharma sector, the market's trusted antidote

The pharma index was the only healthy pulse amid Friday's market declines

pharma medicine drugs
Premium

Among the top-listed pharma companies, average returns over the past few months have exceeded 20 per cent, except for Cipla.

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
Amid valuation concerns, investors are playing it safe and turning to defensive sectors. The pharmaceutical (pharma) sector has benefited from this shift, attracting investors seeking steady cash flows. On Friday, while most sectoral indices closed in the negative, the pharma index was the only one to end with gains.

Over the past month, the National Stock Exchange Nifty Pharma, with a gain of 7 per cent, has outperformed other sectoral indices, while the Nifty 50’s returns were capped at 1.6 per cent.

Over the past three months, the pharma index was the second-highest gainer with a 14

Also Read

Thyrocare expands Northern India presence with Polo Labs acquisition

Mankind Pharma frontrunner to acquire Bharat Serums in $1.5 bn deal

US Biosecure Act spells long-term boost for Indian CDMO, CRO firms

Pharma companies on track with QR codes to combat counterfeit drugs

Mankind Pharma and EQT compete to acquire BSV Group for Rs 14,000 crore

Topics : Stock Market Pharma industry Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon