Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Registration process for FPIs investing only in G-Secs to get easier

Registration process for FPIs investing only in G-Secs to get easier

Move will do away with need to furnish specific data sought earlier

sebi market
Premium

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may soon ease the registration process for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) planning to invest only in Indian government bonds or G-Secs, an official said on Friday.
 
The changes, which will be announced soon, will reduce the need to furnish certain data that was earlier required in the usual FPI registration process.
 
“As far as FPIs in government debt is concerned, we will not have any specific Sebi-oriented requirement for data. Whatever is required by the Reserve Bank of India for know your customer (KYC) process or by the Central Board of Direct
Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India FPIs Foreign Portfolio Investors

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon