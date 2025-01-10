Registration process for FPIs investing only in G-Secs to get easier

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may soon ease the registration process for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) planning to invest only in Indian government bonds or G-Secs, an official said on Friday.

The changes, which will be announced soon, will reduce the need to furnish certain data that was earlier required in the usual FPI registration process.

“As far as FPIs in government debt is concerned, we will not have any specific Sebi-oriented requirement for data. Whatever is required by the Reserve Bank of India for know your customer (KYC) process or by the Central Board of Direct