Results preview: Nifty 50 earnings likely to enter slow lane in Q3

If estimates of brokerages are anything to go by, there will be a sharp decline in the earnings growth of Nifty 50 companies in October-December 2023 (Q3FY24) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis from strong double-digit growth in the previous three quarters.

Growth in the combined revenue of India’s top 50 companies, too, is expected to remain tepid and is estimated to grow in single digits for the third consecutive quarter.

According to various estimates, the combined net profits of the Nifty 50 companies are expected to grow 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.73 trillion in Q3FY24, a sharp slowdown from the