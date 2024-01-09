Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Results preview: Nifty 50 earnings likely to enter slow lane in Q3

Brokerages have cut benchmark index's forward earnings estimates

Nifty 50, market, sensex
Premium

Krishna Kant Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
If estimates of brokerages are anything to go by, there will be a sharp decline in the earnings growth of Nifty 50 companies in October-December 2023 (Q3FY24) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis from strong double-digit growth in the previous three quarters.

Growth in the combined revenue of India’s top 50 companies, too, is expected to remain tepid and is estimated to grow in single digits for the third consecutive quarter.

According to various estimates, the combined net profits of the Nifty 50 companies are expected to grow 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.73 trillion in Q3FY24, a sharp slowdown from the

Also Read

Nifty Bank: A close below 43,700 will trigger fresh round of selling

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Sensex soars 372 pts, Nifty ends near 21,800; Azad Engineering jumps 29%

Sensex rebounds 507 pts from lows, ends 138 pts up; auto, IT stocks gain

Sensex rallies 502 pts, ends above 66K; Nifty near 19,600; IT stocks sizzle

Equity issuances could top $40 bn in 2024, says Kotak Investment Banking

Public issue of corporate bonds rises to a four-year high, shows data

Bitcoin traded just below $47,000 mark as ETF frenzy continues: Report

Stock with work orders in Lakshadweep, Ayodhya has zoomed 91% in 15 days

Motisons hits 20% upper limit as shares begin trading under rolling segment

Topics : Stock Market Sensex Nifty50 share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon