Rico Auto hits record high on heavy volumes; stock rallies 61% in a month

Rico Auto was trading 6 per cent higher at Rs 143.75, as against 0.5 per cent rise in the benchmark index

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Shares of Rico Auto Industries hit a record high of Rs 150.40 rallying 11 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 146.15 touched on March 11, 2024. In the past one month, the market price of Rico Auto has zoomed 61 per cent, as compared to 0.24 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

At 12:14 pm; the stock was trading 6 per cent higher at Rs 143.75, as against 0.5 per cent rise in the benchmark index. A combined 8.93 million equity shares

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

