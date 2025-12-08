Robust growth, valuations to drive gains for general insurance companies

General insurers have seen robust growth since goods and services tax (GST) reforms. In November, the industry’s gross direct premium income (GDPI) rose 24.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹26,900 crore. Standalone health insurers (Sahi) reported growth at 35.8 per cent Y-o-Y as retail health became GST-exempt and 1/n (spreading the premium over policy period) led to accounting changes. Given improved headline growth, GST support for motor and retail health segments, and moderate valuations, the general insurance space may look attractive.

Private multi-line insurers outperformed, reporting GDPI growth of 35.5 per cent Y-o-Y while PSU multi-line insurers recorded a marginal