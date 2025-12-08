Monday, December 08, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Robust growth, valuations to drive gains for general insurance companies

Robust growth, valuations to drive gains for general insurance companies

he insurance industry saw both positives and negatives from GST reform, with increased affordability driving growth in retail term and health, while ITC changes hit profitability

Devangshu Datta
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

General insurers have seen robust growth since goods and services tax (GST) reforms. In November, the industry’s gross direct premium income (GDPI) rose 24.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹26,900 crore. Standalone health insurers (Sahi) reported growth at 35.8 per cent Y-o-Y as retail health became GST-exempt and 1/n (spreading the premium over policy period) led to accounting changes. Given improved headline growth, GST support for motor and retail health segments, and moderate valuations, the general insurance space may look attractive.
 
Private multi-line insurers outperformed, reporting GDPI growth of 35.5 per cent Y-o-Y while PSU multi-line insurers recorded a marginal
