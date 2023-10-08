close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Robust Q2, demand trends to put out welcome mat for realty stocks

Further rerating will depend on sustenance of operational outperformance, improving cash flows

Construction, building, real estate
Premium

Representative Image

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us
The S&P BSE Realty Index has emerged as one of the top-performing sectors, yielding a remarkable 45 per cent return over the past six months. The three leading players, listed

Also Read

Motilal Oswal Financial Services founders commit 10% stake to philanthropy

Zomato set to turn profitable in FY25 at 29% revenue CAGR: Motilal Oswal

Heavy liquidity driving mid-, small-caps: MD, Motilal Oswal Inst Equities

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

DLF, Godrej Prop: Realty stks still have room to build gains, say analysts

Israel stock and bond markets sink, businesses shut after Hamas attack

NSE, BSE eye core mkts with new launches as MCX awaits trading platform

MCX gets Sebi approval to launch new commodity derivatives platform

FPIs sell-off continues; take out Rs 8,000 car from equities in October

M-cap of 5 of 10 most valued cos jumps Rs 86,234.73 cr; TCS biggest gainer

Topics : Reserve Bank of India S&P BSE Sensex Real Estate Motilal Oswal Macrotech Developers

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon