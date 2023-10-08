Robust Q2, demand trends to put out welcome mat for realty stocks

M-cap of 5 of 10 most valued cos jumps Rs 86,234.73 cr; TCS biggest gainer

FPIs sell-off continues; take out Rs 8,000 car from equities in October

MCX gets Sebi approval to launch new commodity derivatives platform

NSE, BSE eye core mkts with new launches as MCX awaits trading platform

Israel stock and bond markets sink, businesses shut after Hamas attack

DLF, Godrej Prop: Realty stks still have room to build gains, say analysts

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Zomato set to turn profitable in FY25 at 29% revenue CAGR: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal Financial Services founders commit 10% stake to philanthropy

The S&P BSE Realty Index has emerged as one of the top-performing sectors, yielding a remarkable 45 per cent return over the past six months. The three leading players, listed

