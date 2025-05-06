Robust volume growth and margin gains likely to put M&M in top gear

A robust show during the March quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) and hopes of a strong demand momentum have led to an upward revision of Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M’s) earnings.

With a slew of launches lined up amid a steady demand environment, brokerages see M&M outperforming peers in passenger vehicles (PVs), tractors and commercial vehicles (CVs).

Moreover, given the earnings upgrades, the stock gained 1.6 per cent on Tuesday despite a weak market.

Riding on strong operating performance in the farm equipment segment (FES), the company delivered better-than-expected margins at the consolidated level.

Overall margins came in at 14.9