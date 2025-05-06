Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Robust volume growth and margin gains likely to put M&M in top gear

Robust volume growth and margin gains likely to put M&M in top gear

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
May 06 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

A robust show during the March quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) and hopes of a strong demand momentum have led to an upward revision of Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M’s) earnings.
 
With a slew of launches lined up amid a steady demand environment, brokerages see M&M outperforming peers in passenger vehicles (PVs), tractors and commercial vehicles (CVs).
 
Moreover, given the earnings upgrades, the stock gained 1.6 per cent on Tuesday despite a weak market. 
 
Riding on strong operating performance in the farm equipment segment (FES), the company delivered better-than-expected margins at the consolidated level.
 
Overall margins came in at 14.9
