Royal Orchid Hotels, Kamat Hotels: Hotel stocks are poised for bigger gains

Most of the hotel stocks closed in green on Thursday and are continuing to trade in positive trajectory on Friday, with renowned shares like Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India and Speciality Restaurants surging over 2 per cent each.

Similarly, shares of Indian Hotels Co. and Asian Hotels (North) seem to be on track to claim their respective new territories. Speciality Restaurants aims to reach new all-time high after witnessing smart accumulation in recent sessions.