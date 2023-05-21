Rs 2,000 note holders take shelter in gold, dollars in grey market

On Friday night in New Delhi, gold was sold at Rs 68,000 per 10 gm in exchange for Rs 2,000 notes. In official markets, gold has been quoting at Rs 62,000-63,000 (with goods and services tax). However, some markets where the flow of unaccounted money is high have seen gold quoting between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000.

They are exchanging the notes for gold and dollars in the grey/unaccounted market, leading to huge premiums (over official rates) for both asset classes.