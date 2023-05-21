close

Rs 2,000 note holders take shelter in gold, dollars in grey market

Hawala rate for the greenback surges to around Rs 91

Rajesh Bhayani Mumbai
A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Those in possession of unaccounted money are tensed up owing to the order on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes by September this year and are taking the familiar routes to dispose them of.
They are exchanging the notes for gold and dollars in the grey/unaccounted market, leading to huge premiums (over official rates) for both asset classes.
On Friday night in New Delhi, gold was sold at Rs 68,000 per 10 gm in exchange for Rs 2,000 notes. In official markets, gold has been quoting at Rs 62,000-63,000 (with goods and services tax). However, some markets where the flow of unaccounted money is high have seen gold quoting between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000.
First Published: May 21 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

