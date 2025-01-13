Rupee depreciation may exacerbate market sell-off if downtrend continues

Rupee depreciation, if it continues, will likely pull the markets down further. Since September 2024, the rupee has declined by 3.1 per cent; during the same period, the Nifty has declined by 8.5 per cent, and the Sensex has declined by 7.3 per cent. If the fall continues, markets will have to brace for more pain as it will push foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to exit their positions faster than anticipated.

On Monday, the rupee was trading at 86.58 against the dollar, a fresh low amidst a rising dollar and outflows from Indian equities. The rise in crude oil prices,