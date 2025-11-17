Monday, November 17, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rural recovery, exports to drive volume growth for Hero MotoCorp

Rural recovery, exports to drive volume growth for Hero MotoCorp

The stock jumped nearly 5 percent as solid festive demand, stronger rural recovery and a sharp rise in exports lifted the company's outlook for FY26

Axis Securities has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 6,245 and expects EV launches, a global push (exports) and margin stability to drive growth.

Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp was the best performer on the BSE 100 index on Monday, gaining 4.86 per cent in trade to Rs 5,799 a share. The gains for the company follow margin expansion and market share gains in the September quarter and a steady volume outlook on the back of new launches, rural demand and rising exports. The stock has given returns of 25 per cent over the past year and is currently trading 20 times its FY27 earnings estimates.
 
For Q2, the company delivered revenue growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y, which was in line, while
