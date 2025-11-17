Rural recovery, exports to drive volume growth for Hero MotoCorp

Two-wheeler majorwas the best performer on the BSE 100 index on Monday, gaining 4.86 per cent in trade to Rs 5,799 a share. The gains for the company follow margin expansion and market share gains in the September quarter and a steady volume outlook on the back of new launches, rural demand and rising exports. The stock has given returns of 25 per cent over the past year and is currently trading 20 times its FY27 earnings estimates.