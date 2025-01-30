Samara-backed medical devices firm SMT, More Retail prepare for IPOs

Sahajanand Medical Techn­ologies (SMT), an Indian cardiovascular device maker backed by private equity firm Samara Capital, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) worth around Rs 1,500 crore, said two top executives of Samara.

In a separate deal, Samara Capital and American retail giant Amazon are planning to take their grocery joint venture More Retail public in the next financial year beginning April 1.

“This company (SMT) is heading for an IPO. We are inviting banker pitches shortly,” said Abhishek Kabra, managing director of Samara Capital in an interview.

Surat-based SMT is the country’s largest stent manufacturer and the