Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 10:31 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Samara-backed medical devices firm SMT, More Retail prepare for IPOs

Samara-backed medical devices firm SMT, More Retail prepare for IPOs

Private equity firm's planned listings come as it continues focus on mid-market buyouts

IPO
Premium

Jaden Mathew PaulDev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sahajanand Medical Techn­ologies (SMT), an Indian cardiovascular device maker backed by private equity firm Samara Capital, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) worth around Rs 1,500 crore, said two top executives of Samara. 
In a separate deal, Samara Capital and American retail giant Amazon are planning to take their grocery joint venture More Retail public in the next financial year beginning April 1. 
“This company (SMT) is heading for an IPO. We are inviting banker pitches shortly,” said Abhishek Kabra, managing director of Samara Capital in an interview. 
Surat-based SMT is the country’s largest stent manufacturer and the
Topics : initial public offerings IPOs Samara Capital Private equity firms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon