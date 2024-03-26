Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sanghvi Movers up 9%, hits 52 week high on incorporation of subsidiary

The stock of the crane rental company also reached its 52 week high during the day at Rs 1,270 per share on Tuesday's intraday trade. Till 12:44 PM, more than 1 lakh 28 thousand shares of the company

shares

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Sanghvi Movers, a major player in the crane rental industry moved up 9 per cent at Rs 1,256 a piece in Tuesday’s intra day deals on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 72,564 levels. 

The stock of the crane rental company also reached its 52 week high during the day at Rs 1,270 per share. Till 12:44 PM, more than 1 lakh 28 thousand shares of the company traded hands on the BSE.  
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This comes after the company on Monday informed the exchanges about incorporating its wholly owned subsidiary Sangreen Renewables on 23 March 2024.

“Sangreen Renewables will carry on the business related to providing full-fledged turnkey services to Independent Power Producers (IPP) right from Conceptualization to Commissioning of wind turbine generators (WTG). The business of the WOS is not outside the main line of business of the Company,” Sanghvi Movers stated in an exchange filing. 

For the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24,  the company's consolidated net profit surged 76 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 61.28 crore. While the company’s net sales rose by 36 per cent YoY to Rs 167.04 crore. According to Value Research, the shares of Sanghvi Movers are trading at price to equity multiple of 25 times. 

Sanghvi Movers is the largest crane rental company in India and Asia, and the sixth-largest in the world as ranked by International Cranes (June 2023). The company has a fleet of 400 medium to large-sized heavy-duty telescopic and crawler cranes ranging from 20 to 1000 MT across 130 operational job sites in India.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Market movers: Explaining the surge in Indians declaring capital gains

614 stocks freeze in lower circuit amid SmallCap rout; Tata Invest sinks 5%

Mid-, Small-Caps: Correction coming to an end; Time to buy, says Nuvama

IndiGo rallies 4% to hit fresh high, stock zooms 79% thus far in FY24

Smallcap stock zooms 10% as SBI MF buys 3% stake; HDFC MF holds 7% equity

Mankind Pharma slips 4% on Beige's likely 3% stake sale via block deal

RVNL zooms 6% on MoU with Airport Authority of India worth Rs 294 cr

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Markets Sanghvi Movers S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon