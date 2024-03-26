Sanghvi Movers up 9%, hits 52 week high on incorporation of subsidiary

Shares of Sanghvi Movers, a major player in the crane rental industry moved up 9 per cent at Rs 1,256 a piece in Tuesday’s intra day deals on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 72,564 levels.

The stock of the crane rental company also reached its 52 week high during the day at Rs 1,270 per share. Till 12:44 PM, more than 1 lakh 28 thousand shares of the company traded hands on the BSE.

This comes after the company on Monday informed the exchanges about incorporating its wholly owned subsidiary Sangreen Renewables on 23 March 2024.

“Sangreen Renewables will carry on the business related to providing full-fledged turnkey services to Independent Power Producers (IPP) right from Conceptualization to Commissioning of wind turbine generators (WTG). The business of the WOS is not outside the main line of business of the Company,” Sanghvi Movers stated in an exchange filing.

For the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24, the company's consolidated net profit surged 76 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 61.28 crore. While the company’s net sales rose by 36 per cent YoY to Rs 167.04 crore. According to Value Research, the shares of Sanghvi Movers are trading at price to equity multiple of 25 times.

Sanghvi Movers is the largest crane rental company in India and Asia, and the sixth-largest in the world as ranked by International Cranes (June 2023). The company has a fleet of 400 medium to large-sized heavy-duty telescopic and crawler cranes ranging from 20 to 1000 MT across 130 operational job sites in India.