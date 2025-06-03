Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / SBI, BoB, Canara Bank shares aim for new highs this June; can it happen?

SBI, BoB, Canara Bank shares aim for new highs this June; can it happen?

The Nifty PSU Bank index has surged 30% from its March low, with 7 out of 12 bank stocks up more than 25%. Here's a technical outlook on key bank stocks - SBI, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.

SBI, State Bank Of India
premium

SBI, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank may rally to record high levels, suggest technical charts. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of state-run banks have witnessed a stellar rally on the BSE and the NSE in the last four months. The Nifty PSU Bank index from a low of 5,530 in February 2025 has surged to a high of 7,179 in intra-day trades today, June 03, 2025 - thus registering a solid gain of 29.8 per cent or 1,649 points.  In comparison, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark - the Nifty 50 index has advanced 13.1 per cent or 2,880 points from its February low till date.  Data from ACE Equity shows that 7 out of 12 constituents
Topics : Stock Market Share Market Today PSU Banks The Smart Investor Markets Nifty PSU Bank SBI stock Bank of Baroda Canara Bank stock market bets Stock Recommendations stocks technical analysis technical charts Stock tips Stock Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon