Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / SBI Card stock up 48% in 2025: Time to bet amid rising spends?

SBI Card stock up 48% in 2025: Time to bet amid rising spends?

SBI Card share price has surged by 48 per cent thus far in 2025; long-term technical chart shows that the stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as it holds above this key level.

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
premium

Should you bet on SBI Card stock amid rising credit card spends?

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit card spends are now seen hovering around the $2 trillion mark per month. As per the Reserve Bank of India data, credit card spends increased by 14.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.89 trillion in May 2025. In the month of April 2025, credit card spending had topped the $2 trillion mark.  Among individual credit card issuers, HDFC Bank witnessed the biggest growth in monthly credit card spends in absolute terms, followed by ICICI Bank, SBI Card and Axis Bank.  SBI Cards and Payment Services, the only-listed stock among pure card players, clocked a 22.8 per cent
Topics : Stock Market SBI Card SBI Cards SBI Credit Card Trading strategies Stock Recommendations stocks technical analysis technical calls technical charts Stocks to buy today Stocks to avoid Market trends share market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon