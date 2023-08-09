Confirmation

SBI, PNB: Here's how to trade banks post Q1 results and ahead of RBI Policy

Post Q1 results, major banking stocks have lost the upside bias. Most stocks are facing hurdles at upper levels.

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap
Web Exclusive Premium

Banking stocks are losing the shine

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
The Nifty Bank index witnessed a cut of 0.70 per cent on Wednesday, with 12 of its 13 constituents trading in negative terrain.  Shares of State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank traded fragile since the opening bell losing close to a 1 per cent, respectively. The trend in banking stocks remains sluggish, post their Q1 results.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its monetary policy tomorrow, and market participants will watch it closely, as it would clear its stance on the repo rate and inflation numbers. 

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

