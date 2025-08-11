SBI Q1 beat spurs brokerages' bullish calls; check stock outlook here

Brokerages on SBI Q1 results: State Bank of India (SBI) kicked off FY26 on a solid note, with its April-June quarter profit beating estimates despite margin compression, thanks to hefty treasury gains and disciplined cost control. Most brokerages remain bullish on the country’s largest lender, citing attractive valuations, resilient asset quality and the prospect of a margin rebound in the second half of the year.

On the bourses, SBI share price rose as much as 1.76 per cent to an intraday high of ₹818.75 per share. Around 9:30 AM, SBI share was trading 1.61 per cent higher at