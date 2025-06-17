SCI, GE Shipping in focus as Baltic Dry Index up 47% in 1-mth; time to buy?

premium
Stock prices of SCI, Dredging, Seamac can appreciate by up to 36%, as per technical charts. | Image: Bloomberg
Shares of shipping related companies are likely to be in focus as the Baltic Dry Index
- the shipping and trade index - has surged to a 8-month high at 1,968. The index has rallied as much as 47 per cent from levels of 1,338 in the last one month.
What is the Baltic Dry Index & its impact?
The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) represents the average price for shipping dry bulk materials via sea routes, and is often considered as a leading indicator of economic activity for it reflects the supply and demand for raw materials