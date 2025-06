SCI, GE Shipping in focus as Baltic Dry Index up 47% in 1-mth; time to buy?

What is the Baltic Dry Index & its impact?

Shares of shipping related companies are likely to be in focus as the Baltic Dry Index - the shipping and trade index - has surged to a 8-month high at 1,968. The index has rallied as much as 47 per cent from levels of 1,338 in the last one month.The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) represents the average price for shipping dry bulk materials via sea routes, and is often considered as a leading indicator of economic activity for it reflects the supply and demand for raw materials