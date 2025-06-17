Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / SCI, GE Shipping in focus as Baltic Dry Index up 47% in 1-mth; time to buy?

SCI, GE Shipping in focus as Baltic Dry Index up 47% in 1-mth; time to buy?

The Baltic Dry Index now quotes at a 8-month high. Technical charts hint at a potential 36 per cent upside for select shipping stocks like SCI, Dredging and Seamec. Details here

Stock prices of SCI, Dredging, Seamac can appreciate by up to 36%, as per technical charts. | Image: Bloomberg

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of shipping related companies are likely to be in focus as the Baltic Dry Index - the shipping and trade index - has surged to a 8-month high at 1,968. The index has rallied as much as 47 per cent from levels of 1,338 in the last one month. 

What is the Baltic Dry Index & its impact?

  The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) represents the average price for shipping dry bulk materials via sea routes, and is often considered as a leading indicator of economic activity for it reflects the supply and demand for raw materials
