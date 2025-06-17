Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia up ahead of BoJ policy decision; West Asia tensions eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 17, 2025: Around 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 20 points lower at 24,976, indicating a muted start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 17, 2025: The movement of benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex today is likely to be influenced by a host of factors including the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision, escalating Israel-Iran tensions, the start of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, oil prices, institutional flows, and mixed global cues.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday as investors monitored developments in the Israel-Iran conflict, with reports suggesting Tehran may be open to negotiations, raising hopes of de-escalation.
Market also awaits the Bank of Japan's policy decision, with the central bank widely expected to keep interest rates steady at 0.5 per cent amid ongoing global trade uncertainties as it wraps up its two-day meeting later in the day.
Last checked, Nikkei edged up 0.35 per cent, while the broader Topix index was flat with a positive bias. The Kospi rose 1.40 per cent, and ASX 200 was trading flat.
Meanwhile, US stock futures retreated during Asian hours as investors continued to weigh the geopolitical risks. However, overnight on Wall Street, all major indices posted gains on optimism for a diplomatic resolution. The Dow Jones climbed 0.75 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.94 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.52 per cent.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,287.69 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹5,607.64 crore on June 16.
IPO today
Jainik Power IPO (SME) will list on the bourses. Eppeltone Engineers IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Samay Project IPO (SME) and Patil Automation IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription.
Additionally, Oswal Pumps IPO (Mainline) and Aten Papers & Foam IPO (SME) will move into Day 3 of their subscription, while Monolithisch India IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
Commodity corner
Crude oil prices also pulled back, snapping Friday’s sharp rally, amid signs that Iran may be seeking a ceasefire with Israel. US crude fell 1.66 per cent to close at $71.77 per barrel, while Brent crude dropped 1.35 per cent to settle at $73.23. Oil prices had soared over 7 per cent on Friday after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and military leadership.
Gold prices retreated over 1 per cent on Monday as traders booked profits following an eight-week high, with markets turning their attention to escalating Israel-Iran tensions and the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Spot gold slipped 1.2 per cent to $3,392.86 an ounce after briefly touching its highest level since April 22. On Friday, the metal had surged more than 1 per cent. US gold futures settled 1 per cent lower at $3,417.30.
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Tata group is in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey & Co to spearhead a sweeping transformation of Air India (A-I), as the airline grapples with its gravest crisis following last week’s fatal crash in Ahmedabad, people familiar with the matter said.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met with Vivek Pandit, a senior partner at McKinsey, in Mumbai over the weekend to chart a revival strategy for the airline, according to a person with direct knowledge. READ MORE
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aim is to produce two-thirds of 1 bt coal target by FY29: P M Prasad
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Increasing coal production has led to focusing on improving evacuation infrastructure to match the higher supply, and the coal ministry is prioritising projects to transporting the commodity efficiently and in a cost-effective manner. P M Prasad, chairman and managing director, Coal India Ltd (CIL), in an email interview with Business Standard, said as the state-owned company expected to produce two-thirds of 1 billion tone by FY29, of its seven rail line projects, three -- of a capacity of 115 million tonnes per year -- are expected to be operational by FY27.
At a time when India needs to have a stable supply chain of critical minerals, including rare-earth elements, domestically, CIL is exploring critical-mineral blocks of lithium, graphite, and cobalt in the country and in countries such as Australia, Argentina, and Chile. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's CV industry quietly begins shift to hydrogen-powered vehicles
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From the industrial sprawl of Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery to the frost-bitten heights of Leh and the traffic-choked avenues of New Delhi, a quiet shift is underway in India’s commercial vehicle (CV) sector. Hydrogen-powered trucks and buses — once a speculative future — are now rolling out onto the country’s roads, driven by auto giants like Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. Others are not far behind.
While many of these efforts are aligned with the government’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are also shaping their own road maps to remain future-ready. Ashok Leyland, for instance, made headlines in 2023 when it unveiled the country’s first hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) truck, developed in collaboration with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Since then, over 20 of these heavy-duty vehicles have clocked nearly 250,000 kilometres, and have rivalled the efficiency of traditional ICE vehicles. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rising crude oil prices may weigh on India's current account deficit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A sharp rise in global crude oil prices, triggered by intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, is likely to put pressure on India’s current account deficit (CAD) and the rupee, economists have said. But the growth-inflation dynamics are unlikely to be impacted significantly, if petroleum prices remain rangebound.
India, which imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, remains highly sensitive to global energy-market fluctuations. Brent crude has jumped from $60-61 per barrel in May to about $75 per barrel, while the Indian basket rose to $73.1 as on June 13 from $64 last month, according to data from the Ministry of Petroleum. READ MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Policy space to open up if inflation is below projections: RBI Governor
Stock Market LIVE Updates:While cutting the key policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) and changing its policy stance to neutral from accommodative in its June review, the Reserve Bank of India said that monetary policy is left with limited space to support growth.
Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, explains the rationale behind the large rate cut and the change in stance while clarifying the role of the cash reserve ratio in an exclusive interview with Business Standard in Mumbai. READ MORE
6:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal bullish on capital goods sector this week; check stock picks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian capital goods sector continues to remain in focus, buoyed by healthy order inflows, strong government capex, and sustained traction in core segments such as transmission & distribution (T&D), renewables, and defence. While private sector capex remained subdued in the March quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4FY25), commentary suggests that an uptick may unfold in the coming quarters.
Sector performance was strong across key metrics. Profitability remained robust, with multiple large and mid-sized players reporting results ahead of expectations in Q4FY25. Ebitda margins for most product companies held firm, supported by operating leverage and favorable order mix. READ MORE
6:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Are high oil prices always bad for market sentiment? No, suggests data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: High oil prices do not always dampen market sentiment, suggests data. Back in fiscal year 2012 (FY12) when Brent crude oil prices shot up 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $115 a barrel (bbl), the Nifty 50 index had tanked 9.2 per cent.
Even with oil prices ruling at $110 and $108/bbl in FY13 and FY14 respectively, the Nifty 50 managed to post a gain of 7.3 per cent and 18 per cent in each of these two fiscal years, data shows.
GDP (gross domestic product) growth grew at a healthy clip of 5.5 per cent (in FY13) and at 6.4 per cent (FY14) back then. READ MORE
6:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise ahead of BOJ interest rate decision
6:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Monday
6:50 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
