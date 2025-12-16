Sebi board to review mutual fund fee structure, stock broker rules

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to review a series of key regulatory amendments at its board meeting on Wednesday. The agenda includes an overhaul of mutual fund fee structures, a revamp of stock broker regulations, new norms on pledging of shares in IPO-bound companies, and simplification of offer documents, among others.

According to sources, the board will take up revisions to the three-decade-old Stock Brokers Regulations to ease compliance and align them with the Companies Act, 2013. The amendments are expected to introduce, for the first time, clear definitions of algorithmic trading, proprietary trading, and