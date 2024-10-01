Sebi fires fresh shot at T+0 revival; market players sceptical of impact

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a slew of measures to infuse life into the same-day (T+0) settlement cycle. However, market players are divided over their effectiveness, given the lack of interest in the framework in its present form.

At its board meeting held on Monday, the market regulator decided to expand the list of eligible stocks under T+0 to the top 500 stocks based on market capitalisation in a phased manner. Furthermore, it directed qualified stock brokers (QSBs) to put in place systems to enable seamless participation.

At present, the T+0 settlement is available