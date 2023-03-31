Sebi imposes Rs 1.55-cr fine on 23 entities for flouting regulatory norms

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed fines totalling Rs 1.55 crore on 23 entities for violating regulatory norms in the matter of trading by certain entities in mentha oil futures contracts at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:34 PM IST