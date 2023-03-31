close

Sebi imposes Rs 1.55-cr fine on 23 entities for flouting regulatory norms

Sebi investigated in the matter of TIL, wherein certain unsolicited SMSs were floated in Capital One channel in messaging app Telegram giving buy recommendation for the scrip Transwind

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed fines totalling Rs 1.55 crore on 23 entities for violating regulatory norms in the matter of trading by certain entities in mentha oil futures contracts at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Topics : SEBI | penalty | Sebi norms

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

