Sebi may ease FPI disclosure norms, double granular disclosure threshold

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to raise the investment threshold for granular ownership disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from ₹25,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore, according to people in the know. The move is aimed at boosting FPI sentiment and aligning the limit — set in 2023 — with market growth.

The decision is likely to be made at Sebi’s upcoming board meeting on March 24, where the securities watchdog may ease advance fee collection rules for research analysts and investment advisors and provide certain relaxations to the alternative investment fund (AIF) ecosystem.

This will