Home / Markets / News / Listed firms, open offers may gain from Sebi's relaxed MPS stance

Listed firms, open offers may gain from Sebi's relaxed MPS stance

Sebi's proposal to extend timelines for the 25% minimum public shareholding requirement could provide flexibility to listed companies and open offers, according to legal experts

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
From an M&A perspective, the proposals could ease compliance for acquirers under the Sebi Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) Regulations

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposal to extend the timelines for meeting the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement could benefit both listed companies and open offer breaches.
 
Currently, newly listed companies such as Hyundai Motor India and Bajaj Housing Finance have promoter shareholding exceeding the 75 per cent threshold.
 
According to legal experts, these companies could gain more flexibility if Sebi’s proposal to provide an extended compliance window is approved.
 
Under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR), companies are currently required to reach 25 per cent public shareholding within a five-year period. Sebi has
Topics : SEBI BSE listed companies shareholding
