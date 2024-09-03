Business Standard
Market regulator Sebi search-and-seizure operations jump 2x in FY24

Locations outside metros also see action in FY24

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has increased the use of search-and-seizure operations, a relatively recent addition to its powers, as it conducted 106 operations across 83 locations, including those outside major metros, in FY24, according to data from the regulator’s annual report released earlier in August. This is more than 100 per cent increase from FY23, data compiled from previous annual reports showed. Sebi had conducted search and seizure operations covering 47 entities across 40 locations in FY23.

Teams involved in such operations typically travel to these locations on a confidential basis, sharing

