Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Securities Appellate Tribunal defers Zee-Sebi matter to September 13

The confirmatory order passed by Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch barred Goenka from holding any key managerial positions in the Zee group of companies

Zee

Zee (Bloomberg)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday adjourned to September 13 the hearing in an appeal filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ promoter Punit Goenka against an order passed by markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the alleged fund diversion case. The tribunal heard the arguments presented by the counsels representing Goenka, who argued that Sebi’s order had put too much reliance on letters and statements issued by YES Bank.

Sebi’s counsels are expected to present their arguments during the next hearing, following which Goenka's lawyers are expected to file their rejoinder to Sebi’s arguments on September 14. The confirmatory order passed by Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch barred Goenka from holding any key managerial positions in the Zee group of companies. It also asked the officials to complete their investigation in the matter within eight months.

Also Read

Zee board to review Sebi order on Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

NCLAT to hear Zee Entertainment's plea challenging NCLT order today

NCLT's nod to ZEE-Sony India merger will trigger stock re-rating: Analysts

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

NSE to launch options on WTI Crude oil, natural gas futures contracts

Water infra player EMS Ltd IPO subscribed 3.71 times on Day 1 of offer

Hospital chain Jupiter Life IPO subscribed 63.72 times on last day of offer

Zee row: SAT defers hearing on SEBI's confirmatory order to Sept 13

Markets log best weekly gains since June; indices near lifetime highs

Topics : SEBI Zee Group Sebi norms Zee Entertainment

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon