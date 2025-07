Sell CDSL shares to invest in the NSDL IPO? Here's what analysts recommend

Shares of Central Depository Services (CDSL) came under pressure on Monday, July 28, falling as much as 5.23 per cent to ₹1,530 in intraday trade. The decline followed the company’s disappointing financial performance for the first quarter of FY2025–26 (Q1FY26). While the CDSL stock settled the day at ₹1,524.50 levels, down 5.59 per cent, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.70 per cent to 80,891 levels.