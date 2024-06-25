Sell Nifty Financial Services on the rise; resistance at 23,425

Nifty Financial Services Index Analysis

The Nifty Financial Services Index is currently trading at 23,071.25. The index is displaying a range-bound pattern on the charts, with a defined range between 23,200 and 22,800. A trade above or below this range would likely trigger movement in the corresponding direction. Given this setup, the best trading strategy in the near term would be to sell on rises.



The support levels to watch for are 22,775 and 22,550, while the resistance levels are 23,200 and 23,425. Technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are showing signs of negative divergence. This suggests a weakening momentum and potential for a downturn, supporting the strategy of selling on rises or booking profits either at the current market price (CMP) or on any upward movements.



In conclusion, with the Nifty Financial Services Index trading within a tight range and exhibiting signs of negative divergence on technical indicators, the advisable strategy for traders in the near-term would be to sell on rises. Monitoring the key support levels at 22,775 and 22,550 and resistance levels at 23,200 and 23,425 will be crucial. This approach aims to capitalise on the expected market movements while managing risk effectively by leveraging the current technical insights. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nifty PSU Banks Index Analysis

The Nifty PSU Banks Index is currently trading at 7,335.30. In the near term, the index is expected to trade within a volatile range, although the overall trend is anticipated to be bullish. However, this bullish outlook is contingent on the index trading and closing above the 7,400 level. If the index manages to break and close above this level, the next resistance levels to watch would be 7,450 and 7,500, which would serve as final targets for the near term and are expected to act as strict resistance.

Conversely, on the downside, the index has strong support levels at 7,300 and 7,250. These support levels are critical as they indicate potential buying opportunities if the index approaches them. Additionally, an oversold condition and an ideal buying opportunity for the near term would be presented if the index trades below 7,175.



This level would be an excellent point for accumulation, making it crucial to monitor these levels closely. Given this setup, the best trading strategy would be to observe the index's movement within the defined range. If the index trades and closes above 7,400, one can expect further upward movement towards the resistance levels of 7,450 and 7,500.



On the other hand, if the index moves towards the lower support levels of 7,300 and 7,250, traders should consider these as potential buying opportunities. Should the index trade below 7,175, it would signal an optimal point for accumulation for near-term gains.



In summary, the Nifty PSU Banks Index is poised for volatility within its current range, with a bullish bias if it breaks above 7,400. Traders should look to buy near support levels and accumulate further if the index trades below 7,175. Monitoring these key levels will be essential for making informed trading decisions in the near term.

(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)