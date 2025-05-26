Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Sensex, Nifty favourably placed; these levels may shape market this week

Sensex, Nifty favourably placed; these levels may shape market this week

Stock market weekly outlook: Technical charts indicate that the bias for the Sensex and Nifty is likely to remain positive as long as the indices sustain above 80,250 and 24,380, respectively.

Sensex
Premium

Technical chart suggests that Sensex may swing in the 80,500 - 82,900 range this week, May 26 - 30, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as the BSE Sensex ended roughly 600 points lower last week, the recovery from mid-week lows and a strong finish on Friday has led to an advantageous position to the bulls versus the bears.  The Sensex hit an intra-week low at 80,490 levels, and eventually ended the week at 80,721. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 index bounced back after testing support around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA).  Going ahead, the near-term bias for Sensex is likely to remain positive as long as the BSE benchmark index sustains above 80,250 levels, and the Nifty above its 20-DMA, which
Topics : Market - Weekly Technical Analysis Market Outlook The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty Markets markets this week Nifty Outlook BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock market BSE NSE Indian stock markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon