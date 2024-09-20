Shorter LTCG holding period seen boosting gold exchange traded-fund inflows

The inflows into the Rs 37,390 crore gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have seen a sharp surge in recent months, are expected to pick up further as the reintroduction of long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) benefit amid the robust outlook for the yellow metal is seen bringing in 'smart' money to the mutual fund (MF) offering.

Smart money, also known as opportunistic flows, refers to strategic investments that are generally of a short-term horizon.

“The shorter holding period makes gold ETFs more relevant for the section of investors who are looking to buy and sell over a