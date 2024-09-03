Signature Global shares slip 6.5% after multiple block deals

Shares of real estate player Signature Global fell 6.5 per cent on Tuesday (September 3) and registered an intraday low at Rs 1,399.6 on BSE after the counter saw multiple block deals.

As of 10:49 AM, shares of Signature Global had shed 4.35 per cent or Rs 65.1, to trade at Rs 1,432.4. The market capitalisation of the company at around the same time stood at Rs 20,126.75 crore.

As per data from the BSE, 5.41 million shares changed hands via multiple block deals. The buyers and sellers of the deals could not be ascertained yet.

Promoters and promoters group entities hold a 69.63 per cent stake in the company, and 30.37 per cent of the equity is held by the public holdings, as per shareholding pattern data available on the BSE.

Signature Global Q1FY25 result

Realty major Signature Global had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 579.7 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, while it had incurred a loss of Rs 7.5 crore in the same quarter, last year.

The company's total income for the quarter stood at Rs 42,798.3 crore in Q1FY25, compared to Rs 178.902 crore in Q1FY24.

As per the company's exchange filing, it recorded pre-sales of Rs 3,120 crore in the quarter, which was a growth of 255 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Further, the company has already achieved more than 30 per cent of sales, on a guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for FY25.

Signature Global's average sales realisation grew to Rs 15,369 per sq. ft in Q1FY25, compared to Rs 11,762 per sq. ft. in FY24, and it collected Rs 1,210 crore in Q1FY25, registering a growth of 102 per cent YoY.

The real estate company's net debt also reduced to Rs 980 crore at the end of Q1FY25, compared to net debt of Rs 1,160 crore at the end of FY24.

Signature Global was listed on the bourses on September 27, 2023. Signature Global (India) is a real estate development company operating in the National Capital Region-Delhi (Delhi NCR), focussed on offering affordable and mid-segment housing.

Signature Global share price history

Since its listing on September 27, 2023, shares of Signature Global have gained 226.6 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 26.2 per cent during the period.