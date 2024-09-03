Stock Market LIVE Updates: Subdued GIFT Nifty, mixed Asian cues signal slow start for Sensex, Nifty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets are likely to open on a subdued note as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures that were trading marginally ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, September 3, 2024: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open on a subdued note as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures that were trading marginally ahead of Nifty futures last close.
At 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,344.50, slightly ahead of Nifty futures' last close of 25,340.
Meanwhile, share markets around the world fell slightly on Monday as investors braced for a data-packed week culminating in a US jobs report that could decide whether a rate cut expected this month will be regular or super-sized.
Survey data released on Saturday showed Chinese manufacturing activity sank to a six-month low in August, and data on Monday showed euro zone factories are also still struggling.
Wins for the populist parties in German state elections added a fresh layer of political uncertainty in European markets, while a holiday in the United States and Canada made for thin liquidity.
Europe's STOXX 600 index fell 0.21 per cent, after hitting a record high on Friday. Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 were down 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.
Chinese stocks lost 1.7 per cent, led by losses in real estate after a survey showed home prices growth had slowed.
Futures for the US S&P 500 index were down 0.1 per cent, while those for the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 were flat.
That apart, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors digested South Korea’s inflation numbers for August that were at its lowest on a year-on-year (YoY) basis since March 2021.
The country’s consumer price index recorded a 2 per cent rise YoY, coming down from July’s 2.6 per cent, and in line with expectations from a Reuters poll of economists.
South Korea’s Kospi was trading 0.17 per cent higher, and the small cap Kosdaq was marginally ahead by 0.02 per cent.
Meanwhile, elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.18 per cent higher in early trades, and the broader Topix was up 0.38 per cent.
However, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.39 per cent, and futures for mainland China’s CSI 300 was mostly flat at 3,267.5, compared to its previous close of 3,265.
Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,671, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,691.97.
Traders in Asia would also be keeping a close on any fresh signs of economic troubles in China, after data on Saturday showed Chinese factory activity contracting for a fourth straight month in August.
The big event of the week will be the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which is expected to show the economy added 165,000 jobs in August, up from 114,000 in July.
Traders currently think a September Federal Reserve rate cut is nailed on and see a 33 per cent chance that it could be an outsized 50-basis point reduction, but that could shift on Friday.
Oil prices were little changed after falling in recent days. Brent crude held steady at $76.91 a barrel, down more than 5 per cent from a week earlier.
8:46 AM
The list features as many as 185 people with ‘dollar billionaire’ status, meaning they have wealth of at least $1 billion. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wealth of richest 185 Indians surges past $1 trillion, one woman in top 10
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The collective wealth of the wealthiest people in India has surged past the $1 trillion mark, reaching a staggering $1.19 trillion (Rs 99.86 trillion), a report by Fortune India revealed on Monday.
The list features as many as 185 people with ‘dollar billionaire’ status, meaning they have wealth of at least $1 billion. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy Macrotech & Sunteck; Hold Oberoi Realty & Godrej Prop, suggests Nuvama
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama on Real Estate players - Domestic brokerage Nuvama maintains a positive outlook on the real estate sector, particularly for Mumbai-based developers.
Analysts are recommending a ‘Buy’ on Macrotech Developers and Sunteck Realty, citing their expected benefits from strong housing sales in Mumbai. READ MORE
Analysts are recommending a ‘Buy’ on Macrotech Developers and Sunteck Realty, citing their expected benefits from strong housing sales in Mumbai. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today - Adani Green, Vedanta, Ireda, Sterlite Tech, NMDC, TaMo
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Coupe SUV, an ICE variant of its recently unveiled electric vehicle, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for an introductory period.
The Curvv offers dual-clutch automatic transmission across all engine options and will compete with established models like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-SUV segment. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why it makes strategic sense to incentivise domestic chip research
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.
The government has been providing substantial capital subsidies for joint ventures in semiconductor manufacturing. After some false starts, New Delhi has approved five ventures entailing investment worth about Rs 1.5 trillion. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Godfrey Phillips's Samir Modi pushes for personal votes over trustee block at AGM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tobacco giant Godfrey Phillips India (GPIL) Director Samir Modi has pleaded that due to a lack of unanimity among the four family members, they should be allowed to vote individually based on their effective share in the trust at the annual general meeting (AGM), which will be held on September 6. READ MORE
8:36 AM
In an interview in Kolkata, Emami Vice-chairman and Managing Director Harsha V Agarwal takes Ishita Ayan Dutt through the plans to make The Man Company a Rs 1,000 crore brand, and the focus going ahead. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Looking to invest in 8 to 10 strong brands: Emami V-C, MD Harsha V Agarwal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kolkata-based fast-moving consumer goods firm Emami on Saturday said it would buy the balance 49.6 per cent stake in Helios Lifestyle, the owner of men’s grooming brand The Man Company, giving it complete ownership.
In an interview in Kolkata, Emami Vice-chairman and Managing Director Harsha V Agarwal takes Ishita Ayan Dutt through the plans to make The Man Company a Rs 1,000 crore brand, and the focus going ahead. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI aims for cashflow-based lending to SMEs, says chairman C S Setty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's larges public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI), aims to completely transform its SME sector loans up to an amount of Rs 5 crore.
The bank plans to move from collateral-based loan assessments to a cash-flow-based method for loans backed by credit guarantee schemes, according to its chairman C S Setty. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Majority of IPO shares are sold in 7 days, 70% within a year: Sebi study
Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to a study conducted by capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a majority of investors who get shares allotted in an initial public offering (IPO) sell their shares within a week, while 70 per cent investors sell them within a year. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Single filing with exchange to be reality very soon: Sebi chief Buch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Capital markets regulator Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch on Monday said a single disclosure by listed companies on one stock exchange will soon be automatically uploaded on the other bourse. READ MORE
8:12 AM
According to industry sources, top brokers may soon begin charging for equity trades and raise the flat fees for intraday and derivatives trading by 10-30 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: End of an era: Zero-brokerage model on last legs with new fee rules
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.
According to industry sources, top brokers may soon begin charging for equity trades and raise the flat fees for intraday and derivatives trading by 10-30 per cent. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Speaking at a CII event in Mumbai, Bajaj said, “There is no reason why banks should be lending for long term projects.” READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Long-term projects should be funded through debt market: Sanjiv Bajaj
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banks are ill suited to lend for long-term projects and their funding should ideally come from the debt market through insurance and pension money, said Sanjiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Finserv on Monday.
Speaking at a CII event in Mumbai, Bajaj said, “There is no reason why banks should be lending for long term projects.” READ MORE
8:06 AM
Only a handful of entities have faced business restrictions, the regulator clarified. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trigger happy regulator? RBI Dy Guv says action to protect customers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's central ank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has responded to criticism regarding its recent stringent actions against some banks and shadow banks, stating that these measures were intended to protect depositors and customers.
Only a handful of entities have faced business restrictions, the regulator clarified. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Financial Services shows bullish trend in near-term; details here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Financial Services Index is displaying a bullish trend in the near term, yet it is currently facing resistance between the 23,700 and 23,870 levels. With the index closing within this resistance range, a period of profit booking is anticipated. This behaviour is typical when an index approaches significant resistance levels, as traders and investors look to secure profits from the recent upward momentum. READ MORE
7:50 AM
On Monday, September 2, the Sensex and Nifty50 finished the week's first trading session at record high closing levels.
The BSE Sensex added 194.07 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 82,559.84. The index hit an all-time high of 82,725.28 during the intra-day trade. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market today - Sensex, Nifty at record; Premier Energies IPO listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market today - The Indian share market is likely to open flat. At 6:40 AM GIFT Nifty futures were up 19.2 points at 25,357.5.
On Monday, September 2, the Sensex and Nifty50 finished the week's first trading session at record high closing levels.
The BSE Sensex added 194.07 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 82,559.84. The index hit an all-time high of 82,725.28 during the intra-day trade. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices trade marginally lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices were lower on Tuesday. Brent crude futures were down 32 cents, or 0.41 per cent lower, at $77.20 per barrel. Trading volumes were light as Monday marked a public holiday in the US market.
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Nifty 50 Gift Nifty BSE NSE BSE NSE equity global stock market Indian stock market Indian stock markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:30 AM IST