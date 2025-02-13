Business Standard

Home / Markets / News / SIP investors face first real test in market selloff; AUM declines

SIP investors face first real test in market selloff; AUM declines

Closures outpace new additions

Online investment platforms are rapidly reshaping the mutual fund (MF) distribution landscape. The share of direct plans in SIP (systematic investment plan) accounts has climbed to nearly 40 per cent from around 21 per cent four years ago, indicating
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

The ongoing selloff is testing investors’ patience with systematic investment plans (SIPs), a key pillar of market support. In January, SIP account closures surpassed new registrations for the first time, with 6.1 million SIPs discontinued compared to 5.6 million new additions. This marks the sixth consecutive month of net declines in SIP accounts.
 
Industry experts warn that if the market correction persists, the rate of closures could rise further. Despite the slowdown in net additions, total SIP investments in January remained robust at ₹26,400 crore, only slightly lower than the record inflows seen in December 2024. However, these figures represent
Topics : Stock Market Markets SIP

