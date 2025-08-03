Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Skid marks on the quarter but Hyundai Motor India keeps its grip

Volume and revenue dips mar Q1, but rural traction and export gains keep automaker from sliding off course

Despite tariff risks, Hyundai is positioning India as an export hub

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Aug 03 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India’s stock has climbed 27 per cent over the past three months to ₹2,181, outpacing listed peers Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki India. While Maruti and Tata Motors saw declines in market value during this period, M&M’s gains were under 8 per cent. 
The company’s tightly packed launch calendar, expanding sport utility vehicle (SUV) lineup, and efforts to fill product gaps are expected to lift its market share through calendar year 2026. In the short run, however, the stock may not find much room to rise further after its recent rally, with demand across
