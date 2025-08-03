Skid marks on the quarter but Hyundai Motor India keeps its grip

Hyundai Motor India’s stock has climbed 27 per cent over the past three months to ₹2,181, outpacing listed peers Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki India. While Maruti and Tata Motors saw declines in market value during this period, M&M’s gains were under 8 per cent.

The company’s tightly packed launch calendar, expanding sport utility vehicle (SUV) lineup, and efforts to fill product gaps are expected to lift its market share through calendar year 2026. In the short run, however, the stock may not find much room to rise further after its recent rally, with demand across