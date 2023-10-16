close
Sensex (0.03%)
66302.27 + 19.53
Nifty (0.08%)
19766.70 + 15.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5992.20 + 36.10
Nifty Midcap (0.32%)
40634.85 + 128.70
Nifty Bank (0.07%)
44317.30 + 29.35
Heatmap

Skipper surges 8% on fresh order win worth Rs 588 crore

In the past six months, the stock price of Skipper has zoomed 131 per cent as compared to 10.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

Stock market
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Skipper surged 8 per cent to Rs 245.05 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the company said it has won fresh orders worth Rs 588 crore from domestic & international market. The stock of the power transmission & distribution (T&D) and the polymer segment company had hit a 52-week high of Rs 254.90 on September 1, 2023.

Also Read

Skipper soars 15%, hits 52-week high on winning orders worth Rs 1135 crore

Power Grid Corporation Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 4,320 crore

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

Street positive on long-term capex plans of Power Grid Corporation

Power Grid hits record high as it emerges successful bidder for 2 projects

RIL, ONGC: Keep stocks of these oil explorers on radar as oil prices soar

GSFC hits record high, up 9% on heavy volumes and stable business outlook

Delta Corp slips 9% on additional GST shortfall notice worth Rs 6,384 crore

Mark Mobius-backed MapMyIndia stock doubles as mapping services grow

India and Indonesia risk the biggest fallout from geopolitical shocks

Topics : Buzzing stocks Skipper Markets stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, AUS vs SL LIVEGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitCricket World Cup 2023 Points TableOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon