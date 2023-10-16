Skipper surges 8% on fresh order win worth Rs 588 crore

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

India and Indonesia risk the biggest fallout from geopolitical shocks

GSFC hits record high, up 9% on heavy volumes and stable business outlook

RIL, ONGC: Keep stocks of these oil explorers on radar as oil prices soar

Power Grid hits record high as it emerges successful bidder for 2 projects

Street positive on long-term capex plans of Power Grid Corporation

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

Shares of Skipper surged 8 per cent to Rs 245.05 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the company said it has won fresh orders worth Rs 588 crore from domestic & international market. The stock of the power transmission & distribution (T&D) and the polymer segment company had hit a 52-week high of Rs 254.90 on September 1, 2023.

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com