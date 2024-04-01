Small-cap fertiliser stock leaps 20% on first day of FY25; here's why

Shares of small-cap fertiliser stock Best Agrolife were locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at 1:45 PM on the BSE on Monday amid a rally in small-cap pack. While the the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent, the BSE SmallCap index was quoting 2.6 per cent higher at the time of writing of this report.

On March 28, Best Agrolife approved the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Sudarshan Farm Chemicals India Private Limited at an enterprise value of Rs 139 crore. However, after considering the Net Working Capital requirements and other liabilities, the actual