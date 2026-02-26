Solar firms eye supply chain shifts and new markets as US duties loom

Module capacity is far higher than domestic installation requirements. Operational module capacity is at 144 gigawatts (GW) and projected to hit 180GW by FY30, while cells are at 23.4GW, according to MNRE data. Annual solar installations may reach 45–50GW versus module output of 60–65GW and, moreover, cells need to be imported. The obvious solution for modules is exports but US tariffs may have choked a critical market.

Annual US module consumption was 50GW and current data shows yearly module demand of 70–80GW for the next few years. The US has a module manufacturing capacity of 50–55GW, and it does not have enough cell and wafer capacity.

On February 24, the US Department of Commerce announced a preliminary countervailing duty (CVD) of 126 per cent on solar imports from India and set an initial CVD ranging from 86–143 per cent on imports from Indonesia and 81 per cent on shipments from Laos. The CVD is contingent upon the country of origin of the solar cells used in modules supplied to the US. In effect, the 126 per cent tariff applies only if solar modules supplied to the US use solar cells manufactured in India. A final determination of the rates is scheduled in July 2026.

The CVD will have a negative impact on export-focused manufacturers for sure. India exported cells and modules worth Rs 34,000 crore to the US between April 2023 and November 2025. The US accounts for over 95 per cent of India’s solar cell and module exports, and the CVD makes modules imported from India more expensive than competing products by at least 30 per cent. But a few Indian companies are, however, planning expansions outside India, which cushions them. The uncertainty will also lead to volatility in this market.

India’s cell manufacturing capacity will reach 27GW under ALMM-II (versus module manufacturing capacity of 162GW), with around 4GW of cell capacity still to ramp up. The mismatch indicates module exports and domestic manufacturing will have to be driven by cell imports.

At a conference call, Waaree Energies (WEL), which earns roughly a third of its revenue from the US, said it does not use solar cells manufactured in India for its US supplies and is therefore insulated. Another player, Premier Energies (PEL), has limited exposure to exports as just 1 per cent of its revenue comes from overseas.

The WEL management says it sources cells from countries where the tariffs are 10–15 per cent and then modules are manufactured and shipped from India or manufactured in WEL’s US facility. Since 2019, WEL has been sourcing from non-Chinese sources, though it has not revealed the specific region. The company has stopped sourcing from Indonesia.

Hence, WEL does not think margins will be affected. Management stated there has been no material impact on WEL’s ability to service its US order book. Capacity is at 2.6GW and is expected to reach 4.2GW over the next one to two quarters, which will be sufficient to cater to the US order book. There has been no change in capex plans. If necessary, the company may set up a cell manufacturing facility in the US.

Two other major players have also issued reassuring advisories. Vikram Solar says there will be limited impact since it sources cells from nations with relatively low US tariffs. EMMVEE Photovoltaic Power has also clarified that CVD will not materially impact business due to its focus on the domestic market.

However, the stock prices of all solar players have been hit by the uncertainty. They will be looking for alternative markets and supply chain strategies to avoid being hit by the CVD.