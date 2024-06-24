Statsguru: India's index inclusion may bring capital into the country

India’s inclusion in JP Morgan’s emerging market bond index, starting this week, is expected to bring capital into the country. Funds worth over $200 billion in assets track the index and are expected to result in over $20 billion flows into the country. During the inclusion period, 1 per cent weight will be added each month, starting June 28 and phased over 10 months, until March 31, 2025. Indian bonds, along with Chinese, Indonesian and Mexican bonds will have a 10 per cent weighting (chart 1).