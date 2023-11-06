close
Sensex (0.57%)
64733.11 + 369.33
Nifty (0.60%)
19345.65 + 115.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.23%)
6085.10 + 73.75
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
39858.35 + 270.95
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
43498.70 + 180.45
Heatmap

Steady NIM, credit costs may drive SBI's re-rating in near-term: Analysts

Worries about the impact of relatively lower capital adequacy levels, comfort of loan mix due to presence of unsecured loans, and NIM contraction cycle have been weighing on the stock

SBI
Web Exclusive Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SBI Q2 results review: The stock of State Bank of India (SBI) may re-rate soon, believe analysts, if the lender manages to safeguard its net interest margin (NIM) going ahead.

This, along with controlled credit costs, should aid the outlook of the stock which has been underperforming the markets for some time now.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

How to update Aadhaar card for free, here's all you need to know

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Budget neckband earphones with ANC

LG Gram 16 review: Big display, strong performance, and lightweight design

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro review: A feature-packed smartwatch on budget

ROG Ally review: Asus' handheld gaming device is good, but not perfect

SBI trades flat; underperforms in a firm market post mixed Q2 earnings

Sebi plans for instant settlement of equity trades in non-disruptive manner

DLF, Oberoi Realty zoom up to 70% so far in 2023; will the rally last?

Inox Wind soars 9%, hits 7-year high on Monday; what's driving the rally?

Cello World makes strong debut, lists at 28% premium over issue price

Topics : Markets Q2 results sbi asset quality review Market news

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEKoffee with Karan, Episode 2BAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon