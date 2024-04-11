Business Standard
Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr

Share market, bull, Indian stock market, BSE NSE (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Thursday, April 11, for a holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, April 12.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 added 0.49 per cent to 22,753.80 on Wednesday, while the BSE Sensex settled 0.47 per cent higher at 75.038.15, led by metals and energy stocks.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.16 per cent versus the US dollar, and quoted at 83.20 per dollar, aided by likely inflows and lower US bond yields.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.45 rupees, with the yield down 4 bps at 7.1230 per cent, as US yields ease.
First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

