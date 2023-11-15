Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Stock Market Live: Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi jump 2% as US inflation eases

Stock market LIVE on November 15, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,730, up over 200 points from Nifty futures' last close

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Live: Latest inflation readings in India and the US are likely to trigger a gap-up start for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday, a day after a market holiday.

At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,730, up over 200 points from Nifty futures' last close. 

Domestic retail inflation eased to a five month low of 4.87 per in October from 5.02 per cent in September. Read

In the US, consumer prices remained flat in October versus expectations of a gain of 0.1 per cent MoM. On an annual basis, the CPI climbed 3.2 per cent after rising 3.7 per cent in September. Read

US 10-year bond yield tumbled to 4.5 per cent on the soft inflation reading and stocks rallied overnight.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9 per cent, the Dow jumped 1.43 per cent and the Nasdaq rallied 2.37 per cent. 

Asian markets were also upbeat this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng and Kospi surging 2 per cent each. S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.5 per cent. 

New listing: Back home, ASK Automotive is eyeing up to 11 per cent listing gain ahead of its market debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 282.

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Dalal Street stock markets US Inflation Crude Oil Gift Nifty Markets Sensex Nifty Kalyan Jewellers Paytm IPOs

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon